Prioritise health scheme beneficiaries, pvt hospitals told

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking note of multiple complaints against the empanelled private hospitals for refusing to treat Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme (DGEHS) beneficiaries, the Health Department has issued strict directions asking the health institutes to not discriminate or else face disciplinary action. In an Office Memorandum (OM) seen by this newspaper, the Directorate of Health Services instructed private hospitals to prioritise DGEHS beneficiaries’ cases.

“It has come to the notice of this Directorate that there is delay in giving appointments to the DGEHS beneficiaries by the empanelled hospitals. In this regard, it is informed that all the hospitals were directed vide OM no. F.25(III)/DGEHS/509/DHS/2016-17/225106-07 dated 29.04.2017 (Copy enclosed) that as per terms and conditions of agreement with private empanelled hospitals discrimination of any sort will be taken as violation of contract and appropriate strict action as per rule will be taken against that particular hospital,” the OM read.

“Despite instructions/directions issued from this Directorate, the DGEHS beneficiaries are still getting difficulties for appointments. Therefore, all the empanelled hospitals are directed to give priority to the DGEHS beneficiaries (pensioners & serving) for appointments without any discrimination. Non-compliance of this order will be viewed seriously and disciplinary action as deemed fit as per mutual agreement will be initiated,” the instructions directed in the OM said.

