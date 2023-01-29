Home Cities Delhi

BJP says AAP a failure, lauds PM for Netaji statue

Published: 29th January 2023 08:04 AM

Delhi BJP executive committee meeting on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the second day of the Delhi BJP executive committee’s meeting, the party targeted the AAP government over multiple issues and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the installation of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue at the India Gate and other Centre-led projects.

Plethora of topics ranging from AAP’s failures to importance of data management was discussed at the meeting. Addressing the party bearers, Virendra Sachdeva, state working president said, “In the last municipal elections, Delhi BJP defeated AAP in 26 out of 68 assembly constituencies and won 104 wards. If the media environment and our psyche were strong, we would have come back to serve in any case.”

Sachdeva added, “We have to give our contribution during G-20 and display a beautiful image of Delhi.” Cornering the incumbent Delhi government, party leaders highlighted the failures of Delhi government. Union Minister Anurag Thakur, the Chief Speaker of the event, told the workers that the basic ideology of AAP is corruption.

Thakur added that Delhi has an important place in the history of BJP and it has helped in spreading the ideology of BJP across the country since Jan Sangh days.

Eyeing the upcoming Lok Sabha and Delhi assembly election, Thakur said, “ We have to take our new Sankalp and PM Narendra Modi government’s development work being done in Delhi among the public and victory will be ours in 2024 and 2025.”

Stressing on the importance of data management, General Secretary Harsh Malhotra said that the workers should keep maximum information online and informed about the Saral App of the party.

A detailed political proposal is being prepared, speaking on which, Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said that AAP is a corrupt government, which has cheated the people of Delhi.  “He has insulted the country by comparing the jailed Minister Satyendar Jain with Shaheed Azam Bhagat Singh,” said Bidhuri.

