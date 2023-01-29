Home Cities Delhi

Robbers blind man with chili powder, six held in Delhi

The accused were identified as Sandeep (25), Arun Kumar (25), Riyaz Ahmed alias Shahrukh, Kamal alias Deva (27), Ajeet Kumar (21), and a juvenile.

Published: 29th January 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six people, including a juvenile, were nabbed after they allegedly robbed a pharma company manager by throwing chili powder in his eyes, an official said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Sandeep (25), Arun Kumar (25), Riyaz Ahmed alias Shahrukh, Kamal alias Deva (27), Ajeet Kumar (21), and a juvenile.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said a call was received on January 23 regarding the incident after which the police found the complainant, Rajbir Pal,who works as a Manager at a pharmaceutical company.

“When he reached near Tula Ram Public School, Mangolpur Kalan, he was stopped by a bike-borne boy. Two more people came from behind and threw chili powder in his eyes and robbed his bag containing Rs 65,000 and his tiffin,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp