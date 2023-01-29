Robbers blind man with chili powder, six held in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six people, including a juvenile, were nabbed after they allegedly robbed a pharma company manager by throwing chili powder in his eyes, an official said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Sandeep (25), Arun Kumar (25), Riyaz Ahmed alias Shahrukh, Kamal alias Deva (27), Ajeet Kumar (21), and a juvenile.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said a call was received on January 23 regarding the incident after which the police found the complainant, Rajbir Pal,who works as a Manager at a pharmaceutical company.

“When he reached near Tula Ram Public School, Mangolpur Kalan, he was stopped by a bike-borne boy. Two more people came from behind and threw chili powder in his eyes and robbed his bag containing Rs 65,000 and his tiffin,” he said.

NEW DELHI: Six people, including a juvenile, were nabbed after they allegedly robbed a pharma company manager by throwing chili powder in his eyes, an official said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Sandeep (25), Arun Kumar (25), Riyaz Ahmed alias Shahrukh, Kamal alias Deva (27), Ajeet Kumar (21), and a juvenile. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said a call was received on January 23 regarding the incident after which the police found the complainant, Rajbir Pal,who works as a Manager at a pharmaceutical company. “When he reached near Tula Ram Public School, Mangolpur Kalan, he was stopped by a bike-borne boy. Two more people came from behind and threw chili powder in his eyes and robbed his bag containing Rs 65,000 and his tiffin,” he said.