Strains of ragas at 'Beating Retreat' in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Tunes based on Indian classical ragas will be the flavour of ‘Beating Retreat’ ceremony this year, which will be graced by President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu, at the historic Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Ministry of Defence said that as many as 29 captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes will be played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and Central Armed Police Force. The ceremony will also witness the country’s biggest drone show, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones.

“The magnificent drone show will light up the evening sky over the Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures/events through smooth synchronisation. It will depict the success of the start-up ecosystem, technological prowess of the country’s youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends,” officials said.

At the ceremony, a 3D anamorphic projection will be organised during on the façade of North and South Block. The ceremony will begin with the massed band’s ‘Agniveer’ tune which will be followed by the enthralling tunes such as ‘Almora’, ‘Kedar Nath, ‘Sangam Dur’, ‘Queen of Satpura’, ‘Bhagirathi’, ‘Konkan Sundari’. Indian Air Force’s band will play ‘Aprajey Arjun’, ‘Charkha’, ‘Swadeshi’, while fascinating ‘Ekla Cholo Re’, ‘Hum Taiyyar Hai’, and ‘Jai Bharati’ will be played by Indian Navy band. The event will end with the ever-popular tune of ‘Sare Jahan se Acha’.

The principal conductor of the ceremony will be Flight Lieutenant Leimapokpam Rupachandra Singh. While the Army Band will be led by Sub Maj Diggar Singh, the Naval and Air Force band commanders will be M Anthoni Raj and Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar. The conductor of the State Police and CAPF bands will be Assistant Sub Inspector Prem Singh. The ceremony every year marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations.

Traffic snarls

Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements for the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held at Vijay Chowk here, officials said on Saturday. Traffic restrictions will be put in place from 2 pm to 9.30 pm Sunday, according to an advisory, adding Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic.

Traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Kartavyapath between Vijay Chowk and ‘C’ hexagon, the advisory said. The commuters are advised to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road,, Safdarjung Road, Minto Road, it stated.

