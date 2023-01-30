Home Cities Delhi

Government working to end water woes: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal said that the water infrastructure of Patparganj and neighbouring areas was on the tail end but now it is on the ‘main-end’ as residents will no longer face any water scarcity.

CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurating underground reservoir at Patparganj | Parveen Negi

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With an aim to end the water woes in the East Delhi, the government on Sunday inaugurated 110 lakh litre underground reservoir and booster pumping station in Patparganj. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the water infrastructure of Patparganj and neighbouring areas was on the tail end but now it is on the ‘main-end’ as residents will no longer face any water scarcity.

In 2015, only 861 MGD water was produced in Delhi and now the government has increased the city’s water production by 129 MGD in seven years. Informing about the colonies that will benefit from the project, Kejriwal said that this UGR will supply water to eight colonies including Pandav Nagar, Mayur Kunj, Pratap Vihar, Patparganj village and Chilla village as well as 31 societies of Mayur Vihar Phase-I.

“This 129 MGD water was not given by Haryana, but our government has augmented it by extracting water from the ground through tube wells. In seven years, AAP government has built 12 UGRs, 3 WTPs, 1 water recycling plant, 500 tube wells and a 2250km long water pipeline that has benefitted 30 lakh people,” said Kejriwal.

“In 1998, around 800 MGD water was allocated to Delhi’s 80 lakh population, and now when the population has increased to 2.5 crores, the allocation of water is the same. We can deliver water to every house for 24 hours if the central government provides 1300 MGD water to Delhi from neighbouring states,” he said.

“We will try to get more water from neighbouring states but also recharge ground water to increase water at our own level,” he added.He also assured the citizens that their water bills would be rectified in case of any anomaly and suggested they hold paying the charges till the correct ones were available as DJB would come up with a plan for it.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “All three constituencies of Patparganj, Kondli and Trilokpuri will benefit from this project. During the tenure of previous governments, only one UGR was constructed,while the AAP dispensation has managed to make 12 underground water reservoirs in its seven year rule.”

Kejriwal and Sisodia thanked officers and engineers for the work saying the locals will now have an adequate water supply at proper pressure.

