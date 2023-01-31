Home Cities Delhi

88-year-old woman found killed in Delhi's Karawal Nagar

An 88-year-old woman, who used to live alone, was allegedly found murdered at her residence in the national capital’s Karawal Nagar area, an official said on Monday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An 88-year-old woman, who used to live alone, was allegedly found murdered at her residence in the national capital’s Karawal Nagar area, an official said on Monday. According to the official, they received information around 9 am on January 29 at Dayalpur police station, stating that a woman, identified as Shanti Devi, was not responding after which the police staff rushed to the spot.

At the location, the police found the lock of the main door of the house was broken and the home ransacked. A neighbour of the deceased woman had found the door of the house open after which she intimated the police.

When the police reached the spot, they found Shanti Devi lying dead on her bed. However, there were no visible injury marks on her body. The police suspect that the woman was smothered to death. However, the exact cause can only be ascertained after a post-mortem, the official said.

“Crime and forensic teams examined the spot and the body was moved to GTB Hospital where the post-mortem will be conducted on Monday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) SK Sain said.
Accordingly, a case under sections 392 (robbery) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an investigation has been initiated. The police are checking CCTV footage and several teams have been formed to nab the accused, the official added.

