Assaulted on duty in presence of police, alleges doctor at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital 

“It is to bring to your notice that while on duty, a patient in our ward-25. Bed No-18, misconducted and physically assaulted me in front of the accompanying police constables.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A resident doctor at Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital was allegedly abused and physically assaulted on duty by relatives of a patient in the presence of police personnel. The junior doctor, who is in his first year of residency, has filed a written complaint to the Delhi Police. 

“It is to bring to your notice that while on duty, a patient in our ward-25. Bed No-18, misconducted and physically assaulted me in front of the accompanying police constables. I want to file a complaint against the same,” the complaint copy filed by Dr Vikash Kumar Madhukar stated.

According to sources, the incident happened on Sunday afternoon. “The police constables had brought a jail inmate to the hospital whose relatives fought with the junior doctor on some treatment-related issue,” the source said.

However, the administration has asked the police to file an FIR in the case, he added. Safdarjung’s Medical Superintendent Dr BL Sherwal did not respond when reached out for a comment. The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. 

“This is because the bouncers have been removed from the hospital premises on the instruction of the Centre. The hospital authorities and the government should think about the security of their staff as well. We demand strict action and permanent solution to such incidents,” Dr Manish Jangra, Chief Advisor, FAIMA, said.

