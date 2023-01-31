Home Cities Delhi

CM Kejriwal's promise of endless water supply a bluff, says BJP leader

In the last eight years, the demand for water in Delhi has increased to 2,200 MGD but only 900 MGD of water is locally sourced, he said.

Published: 31st January 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri addresses a press conference. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for requesting the Centre to give 1,300 MGD water to the city, calling his “promise” of round-the-clock water to the city residents a “bluff”.

“Even when Kejriwal made this promise, he knew it was not possible due to scarcity of water in Delhi. But he promised it anyway, just as he made other false promises to win the election,” said Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

No immediate reaction was available from AAP government on the allegation. Chief Minister on Sunday urged the Centre to provide 1,300 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to Delhi saying it will help ensure round-the-clock water supply to the city households.

Delhi’s requirement of water was fixed by the Centre and other agencies way back in 1997-98 when its population was 80 lakh, and the same amount of water was being supplied to the city even though its population reached around 2.5 crore, he said.

Bidhuri said the central government has no source of water, and Kejriwal is only trying to create an “illusion” and mislead people into believing that it was because of the centre they were not getting water round-the-clock.

 In the last eight years, the demand for water in Delhi has increased to 2,200 MGD but only 900 MGD of water is locally sourced, he said. “The Delhi government failed to take any steps to increase the water supply. All schemes made or announced by it have proved to be hollow promises,” he charged.

Bidhuri said that the Delhi CM had claimed to have arranged 200 MGD of water from Himachal Pradesh and striking an agreement to that end in November 2019. However, he alleged, the government could neither scrape up the money ‘ Rs 32 per thousand cubic feet of water ‘ nor make any other arrangement to bring water to Delhi. The plans of government to build a water storage at Palla through rainy wells and tube wells also did not work out, he claimed.

Kejriwal only trying to create ‘illusion’
Bidhuri said the Central government has no source of water, and Kejriwal is only trying to create an “illusion” and mislead people into believing that it was because of the Centre they were not getting water round-the-clock. In the last eight years, the demand for water in the national capital has increased to 2,200 MGD but only 900 MGD of water is locally sourced, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Endless water supply Water scarcity in Delhi AAP
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp