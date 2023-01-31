Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court reserves bail plea of Air India pee-gate accused

During the course of the hearing, cops told the court that the incident defamed India internationally.

Published: 31st January 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi Court on Monday reserved for January 31 the order on the bail application of Shankar Mishra, who was arrested for allegedly peeing on his co-passenger, a septuagenarian woman, on board an Air India flight in an inebriated condition.

Hearing the arguments of parties, Additional Sessions Judge, Patiala House Courts, Harjyot Singh Bhalla said that what Mishra has allegedly done is disgusting but the court is bound to follow the law.
“It may be disgusting; that is another matter but let us not get into that. Let’s go into how the law deals with it,” the court said and reserved the order on the matter to be decided and delivered on Tuesday.

During the course of the hearing, cops told the court that the incident defamed India internationally.
On January 27, the same judge adjourned the matter after the complainant’s advocate Ankur Mahindro informed the court that he had not been handed a copy of the bail plea and also took note of the absence of the Investigation officer.

Moreover, the Public Prosecutor (PP) opposed Mishra’s bail contending that the latter initially did not cooperate during the investigation and had absconded with his mobile phones switched off.
Cops also argued that the accused threatened the complainant. The judge observed that the witnesses named by the prosecution “are not deposing in your (police) favour”.

ALSO READ | Air India tweaks alcohol policy after 'pee gate' scandal

Mishra, who is currently in judicial custody, knocked on the doors of the court again last Wednesday seeking bail against the earlier order of Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg, who had rejected his plea, saying that the alleged act of accused of relieving himself upon the complainant is “utterly disgusting and repulsive” and the act itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of a woman.

On January 13, in a u-turn in the case, Mishra had told a Delhi court that he did not urinate on the co-passenger woman onboard the Air India flight and she urinated on herself, a contradiction to his earlier statement in which he told the court that he is not running away from the alleged act, which was ‘obscene.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India DGCA Pee Gate Delhi Court
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp