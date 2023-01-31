Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government launches ‘Supersite’ to monitor air quality

The government launched the EV Policy to reduce pollution, bought thousands of new e-buses, increased green cover to 23.6 percent, and ran the ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign.

Published: 31st January 2023 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal with Environment Minister Gopal Rai during launch of an air quality monitoring station at Rouse Avenue on Monday | Parveen Negi

CM Arvind Kejriwal with Environment Minister Gopal Rai during launch of an air quality monitoring station at Rouse Avenue on Monday | Parveen Negi

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to tackle pollution in an accurate manner, the government on Monday started real-time source apportionment ‘supersite’. Aiming to identify pollution sources on an hourly-basis and forecast hourly-data, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a supersite and Mobile Air Quality Monitoring Station at SBV Rouse Avenue on Monday.

Kejriwal said, “Now, we will be able to tackle pollution in a more accurate manner. We can know about pollution sources such as vehicles, industries and biomass burning in any area. Real-time pollution analysis shows that outer-state pollution accounts for one-third of Delhi’s pollution, while biomass accounts for one-fourth and vehicles account for 17-18 percent.” He cited how steps to tackle pollution were based on years-old studies and said, “Those have no relevance. The real-time apportionment study has shown that the sources of pollution change on an hourly basis,” he said.

The government launched the EV Policy to reduce pollution, bought thousands of new e-buses, increased green cover to 23.6 percent, and ran the ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign. Due to the steps taken, pollution levels were the lowest this year as compared to the last five years, he said. 

ALSO READ | Chilly winds bring mercury down, city’s AQI improves to ‘poor’

Kejriwal said, “We planned the EV Policy and within a few years, Delhi sold the most number of electric vehicles in the country. We have even exceeded the targets that we had set for the state government. In public transportation, the Delhi Metro was there earlier as well, but the number of buses was inadequate. We have increased the number of buses plying in Delhi and by 2025, we hope to have 10,000 buses in the national capital.”

The government also brought in the Tree Transplantation Policy and ensured that it was implemented on a large scale. The forest cover of Delhi has increased to 23.6 percent, the chief minister added. 
He added, “Whenever the need for it arises, the Graded Rapid Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented in the city and because of this, the city recorded only three ‘severe’ category days based on the AQI.” 

Kejriwal said the real-time data showed that at 8 am, pollution due to outside sources and vehicular pollution was at 35 per cent each while biomass burning was 29 per cent. At 10 am, pollution due to outside sources declined to 29 per cent, biomass burning to zero per cent and vehicular pollution to 35 per cent.

“Biomass burning sees a rise during winters. Security guards, drivers resort to burning biomass in order to keep themselves warm. This increases during the winter months,” he said.

Steps taken to curb air pollution in capital
The government launched the EV Policy to reduce pollution, bought thousands of new e-buses, increased green cover to 23.6 percent, and ran the ‘Red Light On Gaadi Off’ campaign. Due to the steps taken, pollution levels were the lowest this year as compared to the last five years, the chief minister said.  The government also brought in the Tree Transplantation Policy and ensured that it was implemented on a large scale. The forest cover of Delhi has increased to 23.6 percent, he added. The real-time apportionment study has shown that the sources of pollution change on an hourly basis, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Supersite Pollution Air quality
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp