Girl dies after surgery in Delhi, kin say organs missing

Kin of the girl who died five days after an operation of appendicitis  at a hospital in the national capital

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The body of a 15-year-old girl, who died five days after an operation of appendicitis 
at a hospital in the national capital, was allegedly found having plastic bags stashed inside her body.
The family members of the deceased girl alleged that her organs were missing and some plastic bags, which are used for collecting urine, were inside her stomach.

“My sister got admitted to hospital on January 21. She had to undergo surgery for appendicitis. We were told that the surgery would finish within five hours, but we were not allowed to see her for several days,” Md Irfan, the brother of the deceased girl, told this newspaper.

He said on January 26, the hospital staff told them that their patient had passed away and to take her body immediately. “They told us to immediately take the body of my sister else they will shift it into a mortuary and then the process of handing over the body would take more than 20 days,” Irfan said.

The body was then handed over to the family and they took it to their home in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area. “When the women in our family were readying the body for burial and removed bandages off the stomach area, the flesh was torn apart and they found some plastic bags inside the body,” the brother said.

The family then immediately contacted the local police, which took the body under their possession. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the 15-year-old girl was admitted to HRH hospital due to some intestinal problem on January 21 and was operated on January 24. “On January 26, she was declared dead and the parents took her body from the hospital without any type of complaint. On reaching their home they called the police and stated that they suspected some of her organs had been removed,” DCP Kalsi said.

He said a Medico-Legal case (MLC) was prepared by the Usmanpur police station at Jagparwesh Hospital, Shahdara in which no such allegations were made. “The body was preserved at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and currently, proceedings to get a post-mortem by a Medical Board are underway,” the official added.

