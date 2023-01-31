Home Cities Delhi

L-G allows three appointments rejected by Delhi Police

Of the three beneficiaries, two were getting the appointments in Delhi Police as their fathers served the force as ASI. The third beneficiary is a brother of the deceased constable.

Published: 31st January 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi L-G VK Saxena allowed three beneficiaries with the relaxation of age criteria by Delhi Police in the appointments offered on compassionate grounds to them. Overruling the norm of the prescribed age limit for the appointments offered to the kin, the L-G allowed three beneficiaries whose cases were rejected by Delhi Police for being “over-aged”.

“The L-G had received the application for appointment of three beneficiaries on compassionate grounds–Rakesh Kumar (for the post of Constable-Driver, Ajay Kumar (for the post of Constable-Driver and Jitendra Bhadoria (for the post of Constable-Executive)–were rejected by Delhi Police for the candidates being over-aged,” statement issued from the L-G office said.

Of the three beneficiaries, two were getting appointments in Delhi Police as their fathers served the force as ASI. The third beneficiary is the brother of the deceased constable. “However, L-G, in exercise of the power u/r 30 of Delhi Police (Appointment and Recruitment) Rules, 1980, relaxed the prescribed age criterion and directed for issuing appointment letters to the 3 beneficiaries,” it added.

Officials said Rakesh and Ajay had appealed to the LG seeking age relaxation of five months each while the other beneficiary Jitendra Bhadoria had sought six months age relaxation. While granting age relaxation, the L-G underlined that the deceased police personnel have left behind widows, old age parents, young children and unmarried daughter, and it was important and in interest of natural justice that such factors, including the families financial conditions are taken into consideration while deciding cases of compassionate appointment. Meanwhile, he also noted that a large number of posts reserved for appointment on compassionate ground were lying vacant. 

