L-G nods promotion of 139 doctors at various Delhi government hospitals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: L-G Governor VK Saxena has approved the promotions of 139 doctors working at various Delhi government hospitals from Grade-II to Grade-I, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday. The promotions of these doctors (non-teaching specialists), who became eligible after completing four years of service, was pending since 2020, they said. Initially appointed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in 2014 and 2015, these doctors have been working in Delhi Government-run Hospitals such as Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, among others, officials said. They are specialists in various disciplines that include Obstetrics and Gynecology, ENT, Paediatrics, Medicine and Anesthesia, they added. Saxena has been insisting upon providing better service conditions and facilities to the medical professionals working in government hospitals and had undertaken to ensure due promotions to them at the earliest,” they added.