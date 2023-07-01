Home Cities Delhi

4 wanted for Jharkhand principal’s murder arrested

The accused, identified as Sakib (32), Saban (25), Rustam Ali () and Mohan Thakur (25), were arrested by the police in southeast Delhi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Four people who were wanted in a sensational abduction-cum-murder case of Jharkhand College principal and were hiding in the national capital were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Delhi Police along with its Jharkhand counterparts.

The accused, identified as Sakib (32), Saban (25), Rustam Ali () and Mohan Thakur (25), were arrested by the police in southeast Delhi. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo, a complaint was lodged on June 9 by the Principal’s wife in which she stated that on June 8 at about 10 am, her husband Najiruddin, Principal at a college in Godda, Jharkhand, along with his driver Aman Raj to Bhagalpur in Bihar for some urgent work in his Mahindra SUV car.

At about 6.30 pm, when he was returning back, the college principal was abducted from the flyover of Gerua River, Koyrana Ballanchak with the intention to kill him. A total of 17 people were named in the FIR that was lodged by the Jharkhand Police. During the course of investigation, the Jharkhand Police recovered the dead body of Mulla Najiruddin which was lying on a road in Godda, Jharkhand. 

Pertinent to mention here that the Jharkhand Police had already arrested four people in connection with the case, however, the prime accused were still evading arrest and were hiding in Delhi. A team of Jharkhand Police then shared the information with Delhi Police and a joint team was constituted to crack the case. 
After gathering all information, the joint team conducted a raid and all the four accused were apprehended from Tughlakabad Extn., Govind Puri, south east Delhi.

