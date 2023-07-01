Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC acquits man in murder case, says prosecution not able to prove its case

A murder case was registered at the Mehrauli Police Station, during the investigation, police interrogated the man after it was claimed he had killed his daughter and dumped the body in the drain.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday acquitted a man of the charge of murdering his daughter for allegedly having a love affair, saying the prosecution could not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt while setting aside a trial court’s verdict convicting him of murder and sentencing him to life imprisonment.

“This court finds that merely based on the DNA analysis evidence… opining that the dead body was of the biological daughter of the appellant (man), it cannot be held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the appellant of having committed the murder of … (woman)” a HC bench of Justice Mukta Gupta (since retired) and Justice Poonam A Bamba said in its judgment from June 26.

The HC bench also directed that the man be released forthwith if not required in any other case. According to the prosecution, on May 10, 2013, police received information about the recovery of a body packed in a gunny bag in a drain in Mehrauli area. The remains were of a woman who could not be identified.

A murder case was registered at the Mehrauli Police Station and, during the investigation, the police interrogated the man after it was claimed he had killed his daughter and dumped the body in the drain as he was angry about her relationship with someone he did not approve of.

When the man could not give satisfactory answers, he was arrested by the police. Prosecution said blood samples of the man and his wife were taken and sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), CBI for DNA profiling and matching them with the DNA of the deceased. The DNA samples matched. The man challenged his conviction on the ground that the prosecution had failed to establish the case against him.

