Delhi Police Special Cell bust drug cartel, two arrested

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted an interstate drug cartel with the arrest of two drug traffickers who were supposed to smuggle drugs worth more than Rs 8 crore in the national capital, a senior official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Dharmender Kumar (26) and Visheshwar Yadav (40), were in possession of 1.5 Kg of fine quality Heroin and 2.12 Kg Tramadol powder at the time of their arrest. Spl. Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said a specific information was received that one Dharmender, a resident of Jharkhand along with another cartel member would come to Sarai Kale Khan area to deliver a huge consignment of drugs to their associates in Delhi.

02 key members of Jharkhand based Inter-state drug cartel namely Dharmender and Visheshwar Yadav arrested by Special Cell (SWR).



1.505 Kg fine quality Heroin and 2.126 Kg Tramadol Powder worth more than Rs. 8 Crores in International market recovered.

“Immediately, a raiding team was constituted and a trap was laid in Sarai Kale Khan area and the two alleged people were apprehended in an unnumbered white Creta Car,” the Special CP said. On preliminary enquiry, the accused Dharmender and Visheshwar Yadav confessed that they were carrying Heroin and Tramadol with them.

“Thereafter, 1,505 grams of fine quality heroin and 2,126 grams of tramadol were recovered at their instance from the car,” the officer said. On sustained interrogation of the accused persons, it came out that they had come to Delhi to supply Heroin at the behest of one Dinesh Yadav, who is the kingpin of the network.

