Delhi youth thrashed to death over relationship

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man was beaten to death, apparently over an interfaith relationship with a minor girl, police said on Friday. The police have arrested three people -- the girl’s father and her two cousins -- for the murder on Thursday of Parvez, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

Parvez had gone to the girl’s home in Ghaziabad’s Khoda area from Loni. When her father found the man there, he and his nephews allegedly thrashed him with iron rods. They also narrated a false story to the police that Parvez was a thief who had broken into their home, Yadav said.

Parvez was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead. Investigations based on the call records of the girl and Parvez revealed that they knew each other for a long time and talked on the phone regularly.

The minor girl’s family members allegedly beat up the man after coming to know about the relationship, the police said. The police registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by Parvez’s brother against the girl’s father and her cousins, Yadav said.

