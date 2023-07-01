Home Cities Delhi

DU in 100th year as nation completes 75: PM Modi

Lays foundation stone for Faculty of Technology, Computer Centre & Academic Block virtually 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh during the valedictory ceremony | pti

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a event commemorating the centenary celebrations of the University of Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the valedictory ceremony on Friday. Marking an important milestone for the institution, the PM virtually laid the foundation stone for the Faculty of Technology, Computer Centre, and Academic Block.

PM Modi embarked on a metro ride to reach the University, and interacted with students along the way. 
Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the exceptional significance of the occasion, as the University of Delhi completes 100 years while the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence.

Reflecting on DU’s rich history, the Prime Minister acknowledged the numerous historic landmarks that have profoundly impacted the lives of students, teachers, and many others. “In the 100-year-old journey of DU, there have been many historic landmarks which have connected the lives of many students, teachers and others,” he said. 

He drew a parallel between the growth of the university and the nation, emphasising that while Delhi University has expanded from three colleges to an impressive count of 90, the Indian economy has similarly transformed from a state of disarray to being ranked among the top five economies worldwide.
 The Prime Minister observed that the initial goal of Delhi University was India’s independence when it first came into being. However, the new objective for Delhi University should be to contribute to the making of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India), the PM said.

“The third decade of the last century gave new momentum to the struggle for India’s independence; now the third decade of the new century will give impetus to the development journey of India,” stated the Prime Minister.

Highlighting the number of upcoming universities, colleges, IITs, IIMs, and AIIMS, Prime Minister Modi noted, “All these institutes are becoming the building blocks of the new India.” He further noted that due to forward-thinking educational policies and decisions, Indian universities are gaining increased recognition. He shared that while in 2014, only 12 Indian universities featured in the QS world ranking, today that number has risen to 45. 

