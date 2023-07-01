Home Cities Delhi

Ex-basketball player held for BJP leader’s murder

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old man, a former state level basketball player, in connection with the murder of local BJP leader Surender Matiala in April, a senior official said on Friday.

According to the official, the accused, identified as Sunil, resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, was hired by the gangsters Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu who is part of Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra criminal syndicate.
Surender Kumar Solanki alias Surender Matiala, BJP Kisan Morcha president of Najafgarh area, was shot dead in the capital on April 14 by two men who forcefully entered his office in Dwarka ’s Bindapur and fired multiple rounds at him.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said during the investigation of Matiala’s murder it emerged that Kapil Sangwan had recruited new entrants in his gang to claim his presence in the area and to revive his dwindling group for the purpose of extortion and to eliminate the rival gang members and their sympathisers/supporters. “Identification and apprehension of new cruits was must to deter them from committing crimes and to save precious human lives,” Special CP said.

