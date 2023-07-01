Home Cities Delhi

Improving Delhi's air quality has been most difficult task, says CM Kejriwal 

Delhi reported its lowest average AQI during 2023 (January - June) compared to the corresponding period for the seven years.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the Environment Ministry said Delhi registered the highest number of 'good to moderate' air quality days this year since 2016, barring 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said improving air quality in the city has been the most difficult task.

Delhi also experienced the least number of days with 'poor to severe' air quality in the first half-year period (January to June) in 2023, compared to the corresponding period since 2016, except for COVID-19 affected 2020.

"This was perhaps the most difficult task -- improving air quality. But a series of steps taken by Delhiites helped us achieve this seemingly impossible task. Still a long way to go. But Delhi people have always done what others thought impossible," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The average AQI (air quality index) for Delhi during this period also remained in the 'moderate' category -- below 200.

Delhi reported its lowest average AQI during 2023 (January - June) compared to the corresponding period for the seven years.

The Environment Ministry added that this improvement signifies a substantial reduction in air pollutants with lower levels of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) and other harmful emissions.

