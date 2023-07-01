Home Cities Delhi

Practice of contractual appointments in govt posts to be scrapped: L-G

He announced that very soon vacancies for 4,500 positions will be advertised and an additional 6,000 jobs will be created in the Delhi Police.

Published: 01st July 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 10:45 AM

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Friday disapproved of the practice of appointing individuals on contract basis against permanent vacancies in government and assured that such appointments will be quashed at the earliest.

He distributed 849 letters of appointment to the newly recruited employees in different departments and agencies of the city government, Raj Niwas officials said. This follows 17,000 such vacancies that have been filled during the last one year, they said. The Lt Governor said in the last six months alone, 1,495 people have been recruited for the Education Department.

He announced that very soon vacancies for 4,500 positions will be advertised and an additional 6,000 jobs will be created in the Delhi Police. He thanked the Chief Secretary and the Services Department for their efforts to bring-in reforms by introducing speed and transparency in the recruitment process.

Congratulating and complimenting the new recruits, the LG remarked that they are fortunate to work for the people in the national capital and they should appreciate the dignity attached to their jobs. This job will not only help them grow individually but it will also help their families, society and the nation as a whole, he said.

Complimenting the youth for their success in getting recruited through a process of examination and selection, the LG underlined the fact that there were many in the government who have been appointed in an adhoc manner that raised doubts of favouritism and objectivity in their appointment, said a statement.
He lamented this practice of appointing individuals on contract basis against permanent vacancies in government and assured that such appointments will be quashed at the earliest and the vacancy will be filled through the due selection process.

