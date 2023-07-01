Home Cities Delhi

Take back remark on freebies, AAP tells Delhi L-G

Published: 01st July 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Friday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena over his remarks on freebies and demanded an apology from him. She also said the L-G should “give up the facilities” that he has been getting at the cost of taxpayers’ money.

A couple of days ago, Saxena had said the people of the capital are now “used to freebies”.  At a press conference here, Kakkar said the L-G should withdraw his statement and apologise to the public.
“The L-G has insulted the people of Delhi. He should know that Delhi collects the highest amount of tax. In last financial year, Rs 1.75 lakh crore tax was collected from Delhiites,” she said.

“The Centre’s problem is Delhi has a staunchly honest government. The L-G gets 3,000 to 4,000 free units of electricity, lives in Raj Niwas for free and his travels are all free. These are the money of Delhi’s taxpayers. If he has any problem with the free facilities provided to the people, he should stop accepting the facilities he is getting at the cost of tax payers’ money,” Kakkar said. She accused the L-G of causing “trouble” to the people of the national capital.

