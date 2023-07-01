Home Cities Delhi

Use tech to check issue of impure water: CM to Delhi Jal Board

Recognising that low-lying areas of Delhi often face waterlogging during heavy rains, resulting in water contamination, CM stressed the need for swift action to protect residents from health risks.

Published: 01st July 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked DJB to utilise advanced technology to identify and address the root causes of water contamination in affected areas. In a high-level review meeting chaired by the CM, DJB presented a roadmap to combat the issue, focusing on the upcoming monsoon season.

Earlier, the CM had instructed the additional chief engineers (Maintenance) to compile a comprehensive list of areas affected by water contamination. The DJB actively engaged with Members of the Legislative Assembly to gather information and document the affected localities.

During the review meeting, the DJB proposed adopting cutting-edge techniques to detect and repair pipeline defects, which are often responsible for impurities entering the water supply. One such method suggested was the use of helium-based tracking, which can pinpoint cracks or gaps in the pipelines without the need for excavation, ensuring a non-disruptive and efficient solution. 

Additionally, DJB recommended deploying special cameras capable of detecting leaks or breakages within a range of up to 500 meters. The adoption of advanced technology by the DJB, under the directive of Kejriwal, demonstrates the government’s commitment to providing clean and safe water to the residents of Delhi. 

Non-conforming industrial areas policy
Delhi government will redevelop non-conforming industrial areas in three phases, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. He held a meeting with industrialists to initiate layout planning for 26 such notified areas. The initial phase will focus on development of layouts, followed by construction of necessary infrastructure in second phase. The third and final phases will involve establishment of essential public facilities to cater to needs of transformed zones.

