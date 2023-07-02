Home Cities Delhi

AAP-led MCD dumping Delhi’s garbage in Ghaziabad, says BJP

Malhotra suggested that due to the absence of a clear strategy, the MCD is resorting to dumping garbage in neighbouring cities like Ghaziabad.

Published: 02nd July 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

garbage truck

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi unit of the BJP has accused the AAP-led MCD of secretly disposing of the capital’s garbage in the neighbouring city of Ghaziabad, located in Uttar Pradesh. 

The allegations come after the Ghaziabad mayor confiscated nine MCD trucks that were caught transporting waste to plants in the NCR city.

On Saturday, Harsh Malhotra, BJP’s general secretary, raised questions about the MCD’s garbage disposal policy, pointing out the lack of a concrete plan. 

Malhotra suggested that due to the absence of a clear strategy, the MCD is resorting to dumping garbage in neighbouring cities like Ghaziabad.

Supporting Malhotra’s statement, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the party spokesperson, reminded the public of AAP’s promises to reduce the height of garbage mountains. 

Kapoor remarked, “After assuming charge of the MCD, Mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed to clean up the garbage promptly. It is now becoming evident that the claim was based on the assumption that Delhi’s garbage would be disposed of outside Delhi, within the NCR region.”

Raja Iqbal Singh, LoP in MCD, alleged that this showed that the AAP was steeped in corruption. 
In response, MCD stated that it has awarded the integrated contract for biomining the legacy waste 
at Bhalswa and Ghazipur dumpsites. 

“Therefore, the contractors are responsible for biomining and disposing of the segregated fraction according to the applicable guidelines.

The contractors have made arrangements for the disposal of Refused Derived Fuel (RDF) at the waste-to-energy facility in Ghaziabad, said MCD in a statement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aapBJPGhaziabadMCD
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp