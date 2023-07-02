AAP-led MCD dumping Delhi’s garbage in Ghaziabad, says BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP has accused the AAP-led MCD of secretly disposing of the capital’s garbage in the neighbouring city of Ghaziabad, located in Uttar Pradesh.

The allegations come after the Ghaziabad mayor confiscated nine MCD trucks that were caught transporting waste to plants in the NCR city.

On Saturday, Harsh Malhotra, BJP’s general secretary, raised questions about the MCD’s garbage disposal policy, pointing out the lack of a concrete plan.

Malhotra suggested that due to the absence of a clear strategy, the MCD is resorting to dumping garbage in neighbouring cities like Ghaziabad.

Supporting Malhotra’s statement, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the party spokesperson, reminded the public of AAP’s promises to reduce the height of garbage mountains.

Kapoor remarked, “After assuming charge of the MCD, Mayor Shelly Oberoi claimed to clean up the garbage promptly. It is now becoming evident that the claim was based on the assumption that Delhi’s garbage would be disposed of outside Delhi, within the NCR region.”

Raja Iqbal Singh, LoP in MCD, alleged that this showed that the AAP was steeped in corruption.

In response, MCD stated that it has awarded the integrated contract for biomining the legacy waste

at Bhalswa and Ghazipur dumpsites.

“Therefore, the contractors are responsible for biomining and disposing of the segregated fraction according to the applicable guidelines.

The contractors have made arrangements for the disposal of Refused Derived Fuel (RDF) at the waste-to-energy facility in Ghaziabad, said MCD in a statement.

