Man held for property swindling in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly mortgaging the same properties with different banks and other financial institutions, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Anurag Sharma.

A complaint was received from a bank’s senior manager, who has alleged that M/S Succespath Marketing Pvt Ltd and its directors Anurag Sharma and Hitesh Kumar had availed credit facilities and loan of amount Rs 2.5 crore from the complainant bank for business purpose, a senior police officer said.

The loan documents and agreement were executed between bank and borrowers. The loan amount was secured through the mortgage of two properties located at Shahdara, the officer said.

The alleged persons defaulted in EMIs and their account became a non-performing assets (NPA) on March 29, 2018, they said.

When the bank initiated proceedings under SARFESHI ACT for possession of the property, it learnt that another bank had also initiated proceedings under the same act for one of the two properties mortgaged with them, police said.

