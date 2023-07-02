Home Cities Delhi

Now, buffalo heads found in abandoned vehicle in Delhi 

The development follows the discovery of buffalo head on the road outside a temple in northeast Delhi's Welcome area.

Published: 02nd July 2023 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Buffalo

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Buffalo heads were found in an abandoned tempo near the Vinod Nagar depot in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Sunday.

The police on Saturday afternoon received a PCR call about a tempo laden with animal flesh being abandoned near the depot.

When a police team reached the spot, they found the buffalo heads and flesh in the tempo, a senior officer said.

After inspection, the veterinary doctor declared the flesh to be of buffaloes, the officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 293 (sale, etc, of obscene objects to young person) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The tempo was seized and an investigation is underway, she added.

The development follows the discovery of buffalo head on the road outside a temple in northeast Delhi's Welcome area.

Two accused -- including a juvenile -- were apprehended in this connection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Buffalo heads buffaloes Delhi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp