Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi Court takes cognisance of chargesheet

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court on Saturday took cognisance of the Delhi Police’s charge sheet against a youth who allegedly stabbed and bludgeoned a 16-year-old girl to death in full public view in the national capital’s Shahbad Dairy locality.

The incident took place on the intervening night of May 28- 29 when the accused Mohammed Sahil Khan allegedly bludgeoned the minor girl to death with a knife and crushed her head with boulders. Her skull was broken into four parts and her intestines popped out from her body.

Taking cognisance of the 640-page charge sheet, Additional Sessions Judge Richa Gusain Solanki, who is also the presiding POCSO court judge, fixed the matter for July 20 for proceedings of the case. Khan, an air-conditioning mechanic had allegedly killed Sakshi, with whom he was claimed to have been in a relationship earlier, after she publicly rebuffed him.

The chargesheet alleged that the accused had committed a premeditated murder.He has been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with the provisions of the Arms Act.

In a purported video of the gruesome murder, Khan could allegedly be seen ferociously stabbing the minor to death on a street.

The girl’s skull was broken into four parts due to the impact of stabbing and smashing through stones.

The autopsy report revealed that she had 34 wounds on her body and her skull was broken, sources said. “A total of 11 wounds were detected on her vital organs.

Her left lung was punctured due to stabbing and her intestines were protruding from the body. There was a deep wound below the abdomen,” they said. Sahil had fled Delhi and was apprehended by the police from Bulandshahr the next day.

NEW DELHI: A city court on Saturday took cognisance of the Delhi Police’s charge sheet against a youth who allegedly stabbed and bludgeoned a 16-year-old girl to death in full public view in the national capital’s Shahbad Dairy locality. The incident took place on the intervening night of May 28- 29 when the accused Mohammed Sahil Khan allegedly bludgeoned the minor girl to death with a knife and crushed her head with boulders. Her skull was broken into four parts and her intestines popped out from her body. Taking cognisance of the 640-page charge sheet, Additional Sessions Judge Richa Gusain Solanki, who is also the presiding POCSO court judge, fixed the matter for July 20 for proceedings of the case. Khan, an air-conditioning mechanic had allegedly killed Sakshi, with whom he was claimed to have been in a relationship earlier, after she publicly rebuffed him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The chargesheet alleged that the accused had committed a premeditated murder.He has been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with the provisions of the Arms Act. In a purported video of the gruesome murder, Khan could allegedly be seen ferociously stabbing the minor to death on a street. The girl’s skull was broken into four parts due to the impact of stabbing and smashing through stones. The autopsy report revealed that she had 34 wounds on her body and her skull was broken, sources said. “A total of 11 wounds were detected on her vital organs. Her left lung was punctured due to stabbing and her intestines were protruding from the body. There was a deep wound below the abdomen,” they said. Sahil had fled Delhi and was apprehended by the police from Bulandshahr the next day.