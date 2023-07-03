Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Development Authority allows clubbing of two flats in new plan

If one applicant happens to buy an adjacent flat to a flat that he already owns from an earlier scheme, principles of amalgamation will also be applicable, the DDA said.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:12 AM

Delhi Development Authority (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amalgamation of two adjacent flats offered under the recently launched new scheme of the DDA has been allowed, officials said on Sunday. The DDA on Friday launched on a first-come, first-serve (FCFS) basis a housing scheme that will include 5,500 flats across all categories at various locations in Delhi.

The scheme is receiving “good response” from the general public and around 4,000 registrations have been made so far, officials said. The DDA has allowed the amalgamation of two flats offered under the ongoing scheme, to give applicants the flexibility to increase the size of their flats, an official said.

If an applicant happens to buy two adjacent flats on offer in this scheme of FCFS phase-IV, he or she shall have the liberty of amalgamating the two units, by “opening a common door through a common wall between them, subject to necessary structural approvals”, the DDA said in a statement.

This applies to all localities and all types of flats, it said. If one applicant happens to buy an adjacent flat to a flat that he already owns from an earlier scheme, principles of amalgamation will also be applicable, the DDA said. Under the scheme, 1-BHK flats are being offered.

