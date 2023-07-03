Delhi High Court junks plea against RBI's withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging RBIs (Reserve Bank of India) May 19 decision of withdrawing Rs 2000 bank notes from circulation under RBIs clean policy.

A division bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the plea, in which the petitioner termed RBI's decision as “arbitrary and unreasonable” and it does not have independent power under RBI Act 1934 to direct non-issuance or discontinuation of issue of bank notes of any denominational value.

A detailed judgment of the high court decision will be made available later.

In his public interest litigation (PIL), petitioner Advocate Rajneesh Bhaskar Gupta said, “The said power vests only with the Central Govt under section 24(2) of the RBI Act. neither impugned notification/ circular dated 19th May 2023 of RBI does not speak that Central Government under section 24 (2) of the RBI Act, 1934 has taken the decision of withdrawal of denomination of Rs.2000 from circulation nor any such notification has been issued by the Central Government i.e. so far regarding withdrawal of denomination of Rs.2000 from circulation.”

As per the plea, “The RBI’s power is restricted only to issue and re-issue banknotes under sections 22 and 27 of the RBI Act, but the period for issuing such notes is fixed by the Central government.”

The plea stated that no other reasons except Clean Note Policy were given by the RBI before taking such a big decision of withdrawing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation without analysing the expected problems of the public at large.

“A thousand Crores have been spent from the public exchequer i.e. Taxpayer money, as a printing cost for printing good quality with better safety measures denomination of Rs.2000 in the tune of Rs.6.7 lakhs crore after demonetization in the year 2016, which will be wasted, if such banknotes are withdrawn from the circulation unnecessary without any valid scientific reasons in the interest of the economy of the country,” the plea also states.

Underlining the hardship that is being faced by the common man after the issuance of such notification Gupta in the plea has said that practically everyone has stopped taking Rs 2000 bank notes from each other in the society after the notification.

“This creates very hardship for the citizen of the country, especially for women/men living in remote/village areas from the bank and now they all are forced to move to the bank in such hot weather to get their Rs.2000 banknote exchange for no fault of them,” the plea further adds.

