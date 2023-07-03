Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court order on plea against RBI’s Rs 2K note move 

The high court has maintained it cannot be said that the government’s decision is perverse or arbitrary or it encourages black money, money laundering, or abets corruption.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Monday its order on a PIL challenging the RBI’s decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation.A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad had reserved its order on the PIL on May 30 after hearing the counsels for the petitioner and the RBI.

Petitioner Rajneesh Bhaskar Gupta has contended that the RBI has no power to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and only the Centre could have taken a decision in this regard. In his petition, the petitioner submitted that the RBI has no independent power to direct the non-issue or discontinuance of the issue of banknotes of any denominational values and this power is vested only with the Centre under section 24 (2) of the RBI Act, 1934.

Regarding the high court’s May 29 judgment on a PIL which had challenged the notifications by the RBI and SBI enabling an exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes without requisition slip and identity proof, Agarwal had said that was a completely different issue. The plea was opposed by RBI which said it was only withdrawing Rs 2,000 notes from circulation which was a ‘currency management exercise’ and a matter of economic policy.

Earlier, the high court had dismissed the plea by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, which claimed notifications by the RBI and SBI enabling the exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes without proof were arbitrary and against the laws enacted to curb corruption, saying it has been done to avoid inconvenience to citizens and the court cannot sit as an appellate authority on a policy decision. The high court has maintained it cannot be said that the government’s decision is perverse or arbitrary or it encourages black money, money laundering, or abets corruption.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI 2000 ruppes Note ban
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp