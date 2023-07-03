Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G extends contracts of 777 para-medical workers

He also approved extension of 44 contracts of Disaster Management Personnel and re-engagement of 24 contractual welfare officers.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: L-G Vinay Kumar Saxena on Sunday approved the extension of services of 777 contractual para-medical employees in the Health and Family Welfare department and 476 part-time vocational teachers in government schools, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.

He also approved the extension of 44 contracts of Disaster Management Personnel and the re-engagement of 24 contractual welfare officers. The Lt Governor has approved proposals to this effect, duly submitted by the health, education, revenue and social welfare departments with instructions that the permanent posts be filled as per regular processes within a fixed time frame, said an official from L-G’s office.  

According to the order, the extensions must not exceed a year and the existing contractual employees must be given a one-time relaxation to become permanent through open recruitment, the official said. Saxena also approved the promotion of eight medical officers (homeopathic) to senior medical officers, one senior medical officer (homeopathic) to chief medical Officer (homeopathic), and 23 chief medical officers (NFSG) to chief medical officers (SAG) (homeopathic) under the Delhi Health Services General Duty Medical Officers (Homoeopathy) Rules, 2016.

