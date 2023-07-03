Delhi L-G gives nod to terminate jobs of 400 private advisors, consultants employed by AAP govt

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the city, Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Monday approved the termination of the jobs of 400 private advisors, consultants and fellows working in different departments of the Delhi government and autonomous bodies associated with it.

Officials from the L-G House said the recruitments were made in a non-transparent manner flouting the constitutional provisions of reservation and through "back door entry" without meeting the eligibility criteria for such posts.

The move was taken after a proposal from the services department based on the information received from 23 departments/autonomous bodies/PSUs that have engaged private persons as specialists.

The decision is expected to initiate a new confrontation between the Delhi government and the L-G as the former continues to question the jurisdiction of the latter over the services department after the Supreme Court's order which was circumvented by the Centre through an ordinance.

According to top officials, the services department found that several of the private persons recruited, including “Fellows/Associate Fellows/Advisors /Dy Advisors/Specialists/Senior Research Officers/Consultants etc," by the Delhi government in its various departments and agencies did not even fulfill the eligibility criteria of educational qualifications or work experience laid down in the advertisements issued for the posts.

The department also said that documents submitted by these private persons were not verified and were later found to be fudged and manipulated in many cases during the scrutiny.

The officials further observed that the provisions of reservations prescribed by the Department of Personnel Training in an order dated May 15, 2018, which states that reservation for SC/ST/OBC should be implemented in temporary appointments lasting for 45 days or more, were not followed in the recruitment.

