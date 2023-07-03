Longing for male child in family of two daughters, man kidnaps four-year-old

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a sensational case of kidnapping, a 38-year-old man abducted a 4-year-old child from near Yamuna Bridge to raise the toddler as his own child as the he had two daughters but always longed for a son. According to a police official, the accused, Jagat Pal, a resident of Aali village, was arrested by the police, and the child was rescued.

Sharing details of the case, DCP (Central Delhi) SK Sain said a PCR call was received at IP Estate police station that one minor child aged 4 years was kidnapped by a motorcyclist from Yamuna Bridge, Vikas Marg after which the police rushed to the spot.

“The complainant Mohd Islam stated that his minor son was playing near the Yamuna Bridge with his brother Saddam aged 12 years. One person riding over a motorcycle passing from the area took away his minor child and escaped on the motorcycle,” the DCP said.

The police registered a case of kidnapping and began probing the matter. It scanned the CCTV cameras installed nearby Yamuna Bridge Vikas Marg and other adjoining roads and the suspected person was found but the footage was not clearly visible and the registration number of the motorcycle was not clearly assessable.

“The team then scanned the footage of ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras installed at Chhatha Ghat, Yamuna Bridge. On checking of registration details, it was found registered in the name of Rashid Ali, a resident of Mahabir Enclave, Delhi,” the official said.

The motorcycle owner Rashid was then contacted and he said that he has already sold that motorcycle to someone and provided the mobile numbers of that person, but was unaware of the exact address of that person.

Through technical surveillance, the police team then reached the area of Aali Village, Mathura Road, Delhi and after a search operation, the suspected house was found.“When a search of the house was made, the kidnapped boy was recovered from the 2nd floor of the house. The person who had kidnapped the child was also found in the house,” the official said.

Body recovered from drain in Fatehpur Beri

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from a drain in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on Sunday morning, police said. An investigation is underway to ascertain if the man fell into the drain accidentally or if there is any foul play which led to the incident, they said.

Live-in couple held for transgender’s murder

The Delhi Police has arrested two people for the murder of a 26-year-old transgender who was found dead at Rohini’s Japanese Park on June 29. The accused, identified as Mayur Malik, 29, and his live-in partner Reshma Khan alias Seema Khan, 30, stabbed the victim to death after Reshma had an argument with the deceased over the charging a lower amount from customers. The case hit the headlines on June 29 and grabbed sharp reactions from the political parties, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had then reiterated his government’s demand for control over the Delhi Police. As the case became high-profile, it was handed over to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

