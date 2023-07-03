Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital downgrades nursing official; stir continues 

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid opposition from the nursing community against the Centre’s order to redesignate nursing position, hospitals have started to implement the instructions.

Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital — one of the four hospitals where the Centre’s order was asked to be implemented — has downgraded a Deputy Nursing Superintendent (DNS) to Assistant Nursing Superintendent (ANS).

“The designation of Rajkumar Boyala is re-designated as Assistant Nursing Superintendent in place of Deputy Nursing Superintendent with immediate effect,” the order dated June 30 issued by the hospital read.

The order issued by Union Health Ministry in June dissolved the post of DNS at four Centre-run hospitals — RML, Safdarjung, Lady Hardinge and Kalawati Saran — and merged it with the ANS, downgrading 40 nursing professionals to a rank lower than their position. The nursing professionals have questioned the decision, saying it is against the government’s own norms and will adversely affect the hierarchy.

