Home Cities Delhi

Religious structures razed to make way for new flyover in Delhi

Police said that adequate security forces have been deployed in the area to ensure the PWD is provided all the necessary assistance.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bulldozers being used to demolish illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive by PWD, at Bhajanpura area in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Bulldozers being used to demolish illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive by PWD, at Bhajanpura area in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A temple and a mazar were removed amid heavy police deployment in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura Chowk Sunday morning to pave the way for the construction of a flyover, police said. They said the decision to remove the two structures was taken at a “religious committee” meeting recently and a proper dialogue was held with residents and local leaders.

Bulldozers being used to demolish
two religious structures at Bhajanpura
on Sunday | Parveen Negi

“Everything happened very peacefully,” DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said after the structures were removed by the PWD amid heavy deployment of police. He said there was a Hanuman temple and a mazaar on the opposite sides of the road at Bhajanpura Chowk. A few days ago, a decision was taken at the “religious committee” that both structures would have to be removed to widen the road for the Saharanpur flyover.

“This was planned a few days ago. But the local leaders here had asked the civil administration for some time to prepare and make some necessary arrangements. Today (Sunday), we spoke to all of them and after having a proper dialogue with them, both the religious structures were removed from here with everyone’s cooperation. Even the devotees came here and performed their puja before the removal of the religious structure. The temple was removed by the priest himself,” he said.

Police said that adequate security forces have been deployed in the area to ensure the PWD is provided all the necessary assistance. Northeast Delhi is considered a communally sensitive area. It witnessed riots in 2020 in which over 50 people lost their lives and more than 250 were injured.  

Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi tweeted about the demolition of the religious structures. “LG sir: A few days ago, I had written a letter requesting you to withdraw your decision to demolish temples and other religious places in Delhi. But today a temple in Bhajanpura was demolished again,” she said in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mazaar temple flyover construction
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp