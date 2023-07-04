Congestion on roads expected due to Kanwar Yatra: Traffic police advisory

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory stating that elaborate arrangements have been made in view of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra and cautioned that congestion is expected at several places due to the movement of Kanwarias. The Kanwar Yatra will commence on Tuesday. It will culminate on August 15 as holy Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva. A large number of Kanwariyas reach Delhi every year and some of them go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. This year the number is expected to be around 15 to 20 lakh, the advisory stated. The devotees carrying kanwars will pass through several routes, it said. "The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwarias and other road users and to minimise inconvenience to the general public and devotees. "The devotees and road users are advised to follow the traffic rules and obey the directions of policemen on duty. During this period of Kanwarias movement, traffic violations will be checked by on-the-spot prosecution and by photography/videography of violations which will be followed by prosecution," the advisory said. Heavy transport vehicles (HTV) will be diverted from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24 and no such traffic will be allowed towards Wazirabad Road via Bhopura and/or towards GT Road via Apsara Border. The HTVs except city buses will not be allowed on GT Road towards Shahdara and Wazirabad Road, it said. Heavy commercial transport vehicles, except city buses, coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road will be diverted straight towards NH-24 and will not be allowed to move on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahdara.