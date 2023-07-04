Home Cities Delhi

Contractor fined Rs 1 lakh over dirty offices in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Both the court and the collectorate are located in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida and M/s Sainath Sales and Services provides staff for cleaning work to the local authority.

Published: 04th July 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Police fine, traffic violation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Irked with the status of cleanliness on the Gautam Buddh Nagar collectorate and court premises, the Greater Noida Authority on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on a private contractor tasked with the upkeep of the complexes.

Both the court and the collectorate are located in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida and M/s Sainath Sales and Services provides staff for cleaning work to the local authority. “On Monday, Greater Noida Authority’s Additional CEO Medha Rupam inspected the area around the Collectorate and the District Court at Surajpur. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on M/s Sainath Sales and Services Company for shortcomings in the cleanliness of the area,” an official statement said.

The ACEO instructed the team of the Public Health Department to ensure cleanliness around the area.
After this, in the evening, the officer held a review meeting with the team of the Public Health Department in the boardroom of the Greater Noida Authority, in which the ACEO saw the progress report of the projects related to the health department. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cleanliness Gautam Buddh Nagar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp