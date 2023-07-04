Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Three-month game-based module to get Class 1 pupils ready for school

The package was also implemented in 2022-2023, however, this year it has been translated into three more languages i.e. Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

Published: 04th July 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Higher education, study, education, degree

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a move to make children learn to study while playing, the Directorate of Education has prepared a package that includes a three-month game-based module, a play box for teachers and a workbook for children to practice.

In collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training Delhi, an interim three-month play-based ‘School Preparedness Package’ has been designed called ‘VIDYARAMBH’ for Class I children to make them school-ready on the guidelines suggested in NEP 2020.

It will be implemented from July 2023 to September 2023. The package was also implemented in 2022-2023, however, this year it has been translated into three more languages i.e. Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
It will help in the child’s pre-literacy, cognitive and social skills with appropriate teaching strategies and activities at the beginning of Class I.

