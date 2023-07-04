Home Cities Delhi

DMRC to rechristen key Gurugram station as Millennium City Centre

A senior DMRC official said the process of changing the name in all official documents, announcements, and on signages, etc. has been initiated and shall be completed gradually.

Published: 04th July 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said HUDA City Centre station on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line will be renamed Millennium City Centre, hours after announcing that it will be rechristened Gurugram City Centre. The station falls in Haryana’s Gurugram, a bustling IT and commercial hub in the National Capital Region (NCR) that is known as Millenium City.

Earlier in the day, the DMRC tweeted, “A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements, etc. has been initiated and shall be changed gradually.” 

Sources said a request to rename the station had come from both the Centre and the Haryana government. Hours later, the DMRC said in another tweet, “In partial modification of the earlier announcement regarding the renaming of the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line, it has now been decided by competent authorities to rename the station as Millennium City Centre”.

A senior DMRC official said the process of changing the name in all official documents, announcements, and on signages, etc. has been initiated and shall be completed gradually. Officials, however, did not say on what grounds the decision to rename the station was taken.  The HUDA City Centre metro station is the terminal point of the 49-km Yellow Line. The other end of the corridor is Samyapur Badli metro station in northwest Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMRC NCR Millenium City
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp