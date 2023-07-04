DMRC to rechristen key Gurugram station as Millennium City Centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said HUDA City Centre station on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line will be renamed Millennium City Centre, hours after announcing that it will be rechristened Gurugram City Centre. The station falls in Haryana’s Gurugram, a bustling IT and commercial hub in the National Capital Region (NCR) that is known as Millenium City.

Earlier in the day, the DMRC tweeted, “A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements, etc. has been initiated and shall be changed gradually.”

Sources said a request to rename the station had come from both the Centre and the Haryana government. Hours later, the DMRC said in another tweet, “In partial modification of the earlier announcement regarding the renaming of the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line, it has now been decided by competent authorities to rename the station as Millennium City Centre”.

A senior DMRC official said the process of changing the name in all official documents, announcements, and on signages, etc. has been initiated and shall be completed gradually. Officials, however, did not say on what grounds the decision to rename the station was taken. The HUDA City Centre metro station is the terminal point of the 49-km Yellow Line. The other end of the corridor is Samyapur Badli metro station in northwest Delhi.

