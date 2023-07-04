Home Cities Delhi

Duo including AIIMS student who led gang impersonating NEET candidates nabbed by Delhi police

"We have nabbed two people. Their interrogation is underway and two more suspects have been identified who will be nabbed soon," an official told TNIE.

Published: 04th July 2023 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi police have nabbed two people including a student of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for being allegedly involved in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) fraud case, a senior police official confirmed to The New Indian Express.

According to the official, the duo were running a racket in which impersonators appeared for the NEET exam in place of actual candidates.

"We have nabbed two people. Their interrogation is underway and two more suspects have been identified who will be nabbed soon," the official told TNIE.

Sources in the Delhi Police identified the AIIMS student as Naresh Bishnoi, who is currently in the first year at the institute. According to the sources, Bishnoi led the gang that used to write exams in place of actual candidates.

The NEET exam, formerly called as the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is an all India pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, etc in government and private institutions in the country.

Sources also confirmed that with this, the number of people arrested in this connection has gone up to four.

Police have also seized a laptop and mobile phones from the accused.

