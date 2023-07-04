Home Cities Delhi

Excise policy: Delhi High Court turns down Sisodia’s bail plea in ED case

The bench also rejected bail for AAP’s former communication overseer Vijay Nair, businessman Abhishek Boinpally and Pernod Ricard executive Benoy Babu, who are co-accused in the case.

Published: 04th July 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to AAP leader and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia in relation to the ED’s money laundering case connected to alleged corruption in the capital’s now-scrapped liquor policy, saying it does not find “infirmity or illegality” in the special court order denying him bail.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, in the 56-page order, also noted “the high political positions held by the accused and his position in the party in power in Delhi”, pointing out the “possibility of influencing of the witnesses cannot be ruled,” while upholding the earlier special court which denied him bail on April 28.

The bench also rejected bail for AAP’s former communication overseer Vijay Nair, Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally and Pernod Ricard executive Benoy Babu, who are co-accused in the case. They are alleged to be part of a nexus of liquor syndicate from south India.

The order said the ED has also submitted that the petitioner conspired to allow illegal benefits in lieu of kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in the case.  It has also been alleged that Sisodia got liquor company Indo Spirit formed as a special purpose vehicle for recoupment of the kickbacks.

“The twin conditions under Section 45 of PMLA are in addition to the triple test. This court is of the considered view that the petitioner has not only been able to pass the twin conditions as provided under Section 45 of PMLA, but he has also not been able to cross the triple test. I consider, in view of the discussion made hereinabove, the petitioner is not entitled to bail,” the HC said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Nair Abhishek Boinpally Pernod Ricard
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp