Excise policy: Delhi High Court turns down Sisodia’s bail plea in ED case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to AAP leader and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia in relation to the ED’s money laundering case connected to alleged corruption in the capital’s now-scrapped liquor policy, saying it does not find “infirmity or illegality” in the special court order denying him bail.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, in the 56-page order, also noted “the high political positions held by the accused and his position in the party in power in Delhi”, pointing out the “possibility of influencing of the witnesses cannot be ruled,” while upholding the earlier special court which denied him bail on April 28.

The bench also rejected bail for AAP’s former communication overseer Vijay Nair, Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally and Pernod Ricard executive Benoy Babu, who are co-accused in the case. They are alleged to be part of a nexus of liquor syndicate from south India.

The order said the ED has also submitted that the petitioner conspired to allow illegal benefits in lieu of kickbacks of Rs 100 crore in the case. It has also been alleged that Sisodia got liquor company Indo Spirit formed as a special purpose vehicle for recoupment of the kickbacks.

“The twin conditions under Section 45 of PMLA are in addition to the triple test. This court is of the considered view that the petitioner has not only been able to pass the twin conditions as provided under Section 45 of PMLA, but he has also not been able to cross the triple test. I consider, in view of the discussion made hereinabove, the petitioner is not entitled to bail,” the HC said.

