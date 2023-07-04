Four who robbed man of Rs 4.5 lakh and two-wheeler in police net 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested 4 people who robbed a 56-year-old man of his two-wheeler and `4.5 lakh cash in north Delhi’s Yudhisthir Setu area, an official said on Monday. According to the official, the accused, identified as Md. Junaid Qureshi, Nadeem, Javed Ahmad and Sameer alias Nanhe, were part of an inter-state gang of dacoits.

The incident happened on June 27 when the complainant SK Jain, who runs a business at Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate in Kashmiri Gate, was going to his home in Bihari Colony, Shahdara on a two-wheeler. When he reached Yudhisther Setu near ISBT, he stopped to make an urgent call.

Meanwhile, four people came on a motorcycle and stopped next to him. “One of them took out a pistol and asked him to hand over the money. The complainant tried to resist, but the assailants robbed his scooty with Rs 4.5 lakh and fled away from the spot,” said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The police registered an FIR and the DCP formed two teams headed by officers of the ranks of additional DCP. The co-accused were identified and simultaneous raids were conducted in Delhi and Hardoi. Accused Javed was apprehended from Shahabad, Hardoi Uttar Pradesh, Samir Nanhe was apprehended from Loni, Ghaziabad and Nadem was apprehended from Mustafabad, Delhi.

Teen dies after being hit by truck

New Delhi: A Class 8 student died after he was allegedly hit by a truck while crossing a road in outer Delhi’s Nangloi area on Monday, police said. The accident took place when Mani Ram was returning home from school. The boy died on the spot, they added. The truck driver has been apprehended.

Man stabbed to death, 4 arrested

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by four youths in central Delhi’s Ranjeet Nagar area after he demanded Rs 300 that he lost in a bet, police said on Monday. The accused -- all in the age group of 18-19 years -- have been arrested, they said.

