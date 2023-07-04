'Just for Rs 300': Four stab friend to death for demanding money lost in bet in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a sensational broad daylight murder, a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by his four friends as he demanded his Rs 300 which he had lost in betting while playing cards with them.

The deceased, identified as Abhishek alias Golu, was rushed to a hospital with the knife still stuck in his abdomen, where he was declared as brought dead by the doctors.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the four accused, identified as Pramod (18), Rajnish (18), Amit Kumar (18) and Roshan Singh (19), were arrested by the police from Noida and Delhi-Lucknow highway.

Furnishing details of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a PCR Call was received around 4.15 pm at Ranjeet Nagar police station on June 2 regarding a person being stabbed at Sangam Colony, Pandav Nagar, Narayana Vihar. When a police team reached the spot, the victim was already taken to the Metro Hospital by public persons.

He further added that the victim's maternal uncle saw 3-4 boys chasing Abhishek. When he got caught, he was beaten first and then suddenly one boy took out a knife and stabbed him in the chest and side of his abdomen. When the victim boy's uncle ran to help, all assailants ran away towards the railway line and fled away.

Accordingly, the police registered a case of murder and initiated an intensive probe. "A Crime team and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called to the spot to examine the area," the DCP said.

SHO (Ranjeet Nagar) Shailendra Sharma, while speaking to the New Indian Express, said that during the constant investigation into the case, all the assailants were identified and it was learnt that the accused Pramod had stabbed the victim.

"The accused Rajnish, Amit and Roshan were nabbed from Noida while the prime accused Pramod was picked up from a bus destined to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh at Delhi-Lucknow highway," the official said.

On sustained interrogation, they all confessed their crime. Pramod disclosed that Abhishek was his friend. On the fateful day, they were playing cards in a park near the Railway Line, Sangam Colony. Abhishek lost Rs 300 to him but later, he started demanding back the said amount.

On that issue, first, there was a heated argument between them which consequently led to fighting. To teach him a lesson, he followed Abhishek with his friends Roshan, Amit and Rajnish. They caught hold of him near a meat shop in Sangam Colony and then in a fit of rage, he attacked him with a knife.

