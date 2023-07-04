Home Cities Delhi

'Just for Rs 300': Four stab friend to death for demanding money lost in bet in Delhi

The deceased, identified as Abhishek alias Golu, was rushed to a hospital with the knife still stuck in his abdomen, where he was declared as brought dead by the doctors.

Published: 04th July 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi police

Delhi police with the four accused. (Photo | EPS)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a sensational broad daylight murder, a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by his four friends as he demanded his Rs 300 which he had lost in betting while playing cards with them.

The deceased, identified as Abhishek alias Golu, was rushed to a hospital with the knife still stuck in his abdomen, where he was declared as brought dead by the doctors.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, the four accused, identified as Pramod (18), Rajnish (18), Amit Kumar (18) and Roshan Singh (19), were arrested by the police from Noida and Delhi-Lucknow highway.

Furnishing details of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a PCR Call was received around 4.15 pm at Ranjeet Nagar police station on June 2 regarding a person being stabbed at Sangam Colony, Pandav Nagar, Narayana Vihar. When a police team reached the spot, the victim was already taken to the Metro Hospital by public persons.

He further added that the victim's maternal uncle saw 3-4 boys chasing Abhishek. When he got caught, he was beaten first and then suddenly one boy took out a knife and stabbed him in the chest and side of his abdomen. When the victim boy's uncle ran to help, all assailants ran away towards the railway line and fled away.

Accordingly, the police registered a case of murder and initiated an intensive probe. "A Crime team and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called to the spot to examine the area," the DCP said.

SHO (Ranjeet Nagar) Shailendra Sharma, while speaking to the New Indian Express, said that during the constant investigation into the case, all the assailants were identified and it was learnt that the accused Pramod had stabbed the victim.

"The accused Rajnish, Amit and Roshan were nabbed from Noida while the prime accused Pramod was picked up from a bus destined to Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh at Delhi-Lucknow highway," the official said.

On sustained interrogation, they all confessed their crime. Pramod disclosed that Abhishek was his friend. On the fateful day, they were playing cards in a park near the Railway Line, Sangam Colony. Abhishek lost Rs 300 to him but later, he started demanding back the said amount.

On that issue, first, there was a heated argument between them which consequently led to fighting. To teach him a lesson, he followed Abhishek with his friends Roshan, Amit and Rajnish. They caught hold of him near a meat shop in Sangam Colony and then in a fit of rage, he attacked him with a knife.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi murder case Sangam Colony Sanjay Kumar Sain
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp