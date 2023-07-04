Home Cities Delhi

Man rams car into Rashtrapati Bhavan’s boundary wall in Delhi

“The driver was not injured as both the airbags had blown out due to the impact of the collision but he was found in an intoxicated state,” an official said.

Published: 04th July 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 59-year-old man, who was in an inebriated condition and negligently driving a car, rammed into the wall of Rashtrapati Bhavan after hitting an iron girder on the road.

The driver, identified as Mahabir Prasad, was arrested after registration of a case under relevant sections of the IPC, Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The incident took place on the intervening night of June 30-July 1.

“A man negligently driving a Maruti Swift Dzire car hit an iron girder and rammed into the wall near Gate No.5 of the Rashrtapati Bhawan,” the FIR read. A PCR vehicle which was standing near Gate No.5 of the Presidential palace at Dara Shikoh Road rushed to the spot after hearing a loud thud.

“The driver was not injured as both the airbags had blown out due to the impact of the collision but he was found in an intoxicated state,” an official said.

