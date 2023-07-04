Home Cities Delhi

Over Rs 1,100 crore property tax collected by MCD this quarter, says mayor

Oberoi also said the tax collection was higher than that of 2021 and 2022. In 2021-22, Rs 695 crore was collected as property tax, while Rs 540 crore was collected in 2020-21.

Published: 04th July 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Property tax

For representational purpose.(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has collected over Rs 1,110 crore as property tax in April to June quarter, a surge of over 40 per cent from the same period the previous year, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Monday. However, BJP said that the higher tax collection was due to certain revisions to house tax rebate announced earlier this year.

Oberoi slammed the previous BJP’s rule of the civic body for  “looting” taxpayers’ money and said that the MCD was making losses earlier. She also said the number of taxpayers has also increased to around 7.17 lakh. “A property tax of Rs 1,113 crore has been collected by the MCD,” Oberoi said, adding that this was made possible due to the good governance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Oberoi also said the tax collection was higher than that of 2021 and 2022. In 2021-22, Rs 695 crore was collected as property tax, while Rs 540 crore was collected in 2020-21. “Earlier under BJP, tax payer’s money was being looted. People would pay taxes yet the MCD would accumulate losses. Roads and parks were broken under the BJP. Not even a single per cent of the tax benefited the public,” Oberoi said.

The mayor added that now the tax collected will be used for the welfare of the people. “Roads will be constructed. Parks will be repaired,” she added. Meanwhile, an MCD official said that despite the AAP’s claims on its rule of the municipal corporation, the salary of group A and B MCD officers have not been disbursed for the last two months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
property tax MCD Shelly Oberoi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp