Over Rs 1,100 crore property tax collected by MCD this quarter, says mayor

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has collected over Rs 1,110 crore as property tax in April to June quarter, a surge of over 40 per cent from the same period the previous year, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Monday. However, BJP said that the higher tax collection was due to certain revisions to house tax rebate announced earlier this year.

Oberoi slammed the previous BJP’s rule of the civic body for “looting” taxpayers’ money and said that the MCD was making losses earlier. She also said the number of taxpayers has also increased to around 7.17 lakh. “A property tax of Rs 1,113 crore has been collected by the MCD,” Oberoi said, adding that this was made possible due to the good governance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Oberoi also said the tax collection was higher than that of 2021 and 2022. In 2021-22, Rs 695 crore was collected as property tax, while Rs 540 crore was collected in 2020-21. “Earlier under BJP, tax payer’s money was being looted. People would pay taxes yet the MCD would accumulate losses. Roads and parks were broken under the BJP. Not even a single per cent of the tax benefited the public,” Oberoi said.

The mayor added that now the tax collected will be used for the welfare of the people. “Roads will be constructed. Parks will be repaired,” she added. Meanwhile, an MCD official said that despite the AAP’s claims on its rule of the municipal corporation, the salary of group A and B MCD officers have not been disbursed for the last two months.

