Plea seeking tests on litigants rejected by Delhi High Court 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a PIL seeking directions to the police to ask the complainants about their willingness to undergo scientific tests like narco analysis, polygraph and brain mapping during an investigation to prove allegations.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad dismissed the petition by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The court had reserved a verdict on the plea on May 15.

During a hearing on the PIL, the high court had earlier said ‘We are not lawmakers’ and that the petitioner has to establish his case on merits.

Upadhyay had sought directions from the police to ask the complainant ‘whether she is willing to undergo scientific tests like narco analysis, polygraph and brain mapping during an investigation to prove her allegation’ and record her statement in the FIR.

The petitioner had said similar directions be made in respect of an accused and his or her statement be recorded in the charge sheet. He said this would work as a deterrent and will reduce fake cases.

