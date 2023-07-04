Six killed as SUV falls into well in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

By Express News Service

RANCHI: At least six were killed after an SUV fell into a well near NH-33 in Hazaribagh. A total of nine people were travelling from Darbhanga in Bihar to Hazaribagh after taking part in a function.

The incident took place in Romi village under Padma Block in Hazaribagh. According to locals, the speeding SUV (Sumo-Victa) lost control while saving a bike coming from the opposite side and fell into the well after breaking the railing near NH-33.

The vehicle was pulled out of the well with the help of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). All six people were killed on the spot while three people were rescued safely from the well. All of them belonged to Mandai in Hazaribagh.

Hazaribagh SP Manoj Ratan Chothe also confirmed that a total of 6 people were killed in the accident.

“Six people, including a child and a woman, were killed in the accident which took place at around 2 pm near Rumi village under Padma Block of Hazaribagh,” said the SP. A total of nine people were travelling in the SUV, he added.

