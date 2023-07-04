Home Cities Delhi

Supreme Court to hear plea on DERC chief issue on July 4th

The plea filed by the AAP-led govt had termed Centre’s decision as “illegal and unconstitutional”. 

Published: 04th July 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India. (Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court will hear the Delhi government’s plea challenging Centre’s June 21 decision of appointing former Allahabad HC judge Justice Umesh Kumar as Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC)’s chairperson on July 4.  The plea filed by the AAP-led govt had termed Centre’s decision as “illegal and unconstitutional”. 

The matter will come up before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. Last week, Delhi power minister Atishi said that although CM Arvind Kejriwal on June 21 had recommended the name of Justice Sangeet Lodha (retired) for the post, the same was “wilfully ignored” by the President. 

Notably, the SC earlier, while hearing a plea of the Delhi government against Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s inaction of  approving the state’s proposal to appoint ex-MP HC judge  Justice Rajeev Kumar as DERC’s chairperson, had said, “Governor cannot stultify the government and the power to refer the matters to the President in case of difference of opinion between the council of ministers and L-G.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justice Umesh Kumar Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission Chandrachud
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp