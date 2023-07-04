Supreme Court to hear plea on DERC chief issue on July 4th

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear the Delhi government’s plea challenging Centre’s June 21 decision of appointing former Allahabad HC judge Justice Umesh Kumar as Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC)’s chairperson on July 4. The plea filed by the AAP-led govt had termed Centre’s decision as “illegal and unconstitutional”.

The matter will come up before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. Last week, Delhi power minister Atishi said that although CM Arvind Kejriwal on June 21 had recommended the name of Justice Sangeet Lodha (retired) for the post, the same was “wilfully ignored” by the President.

Notably, the SC earlier, while hearing a plea of the Delhi government against Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s inaction of approving the state’s proposal to appoint ex-MP HC judge Justice Rajeev Kumar as DERC’s chairperson, had said, “Governor cannot stultify the government and the power to refer the matters to the President in case of difference of opinion between the council of ministers and L-G.”

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear the Delhi government’s plea challenging Centre’s June 21 decision of appointing former Allahabad HC judge Justice Umesh Kumar as Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC)’s chairperson on July 4. The plea filed by the AAP-led govt had termed Centre’s decision as “illegal and unconstitutional”. The matter will come up before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. Last week, Delhi power minister Atishi said that although CM Arvind Kejriwal on June 21 had recommended the name of Justice Sangeet Lodha (retired) for the post, the same was “wilfully ignored” by the President. Notably, the SC earlier, while hearing a plea of the Delhi government against Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s inaction of approving the state’s proposal to appoint ex-MP HC judge Justice Rajeev Kumar as DERC’s chairperson, had said, “Governor cannot stultify the government and the power to refer the matters to the President in case of difference of opinion between the council of ministers and L-G.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });