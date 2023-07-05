Home Cities Delhi

3 flights diverted as rain lashes Delhi; more likely over the week, says IMD

The IMD has predicted normal rainfall (94 to 106 per cent of the long period average of 280.4 mm) in the country in July.

Rain-laden monsoon clouds hover over Connaught Place in central Delhi on Tuesday| Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Parts of Delhi saw a fresh spell of rain on Tuesday with the Met office predicting cloudy weather and occasional showers over the next six to seven days. Officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said three flights were diverted -- two to Amritsar and one to Lucknow -- due to the bad weather.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a minimum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning moderate rain could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads on Wednesday. On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 33 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, cloudy weather and intermittent showers are predicted over the next six to seven days. Delhi recorded above- normal rainfall in the last four months -- 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March,  20.1 mm against an average  of 16.3 mm in April, 111  mm against a normal of 
30.7 mm in May and  101.7  mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

The IMD has predicted normal rainfall (94 to 106 per cent of the long period average of 280.4 mm) in the country in July. However, it anticipates below-normal precipitation over many areas of northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.

