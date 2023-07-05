Home Cities Delhi

Brij Bhushan, minor wrestler told to respond to police report

Delhi police had on June 15 recommended dropping of POCSO charges against Singh but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking six women wrestlers.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File photo | PTI)

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A court here on Tuesday sought a response from the ‘victim’ and the complainant on the final report filed by Delhi Police seeking cancellation of a case against BJP MP and outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of a minor wrestler, the lawyer for the prosecution said.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued notice to the two during in-chamber proceedings and directed them to file their response to the police report by August 1, when the court will further hear the matter. “The judge issued notice and adjourned the matter,” special public prosecutor Atul Srivastava said.
Delhi police had on June 15 recommended dropping of POCSO charges against Singh but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking six women wrestlers.

The police had recommended the cancellation of the complaint filed by the minor wrestler against Singh, citing “no corroborative evidence”. The police submitted a report based upon the statements of the complainant, who is the father of the minor, and the girl herself, a statement issued by Delhi Police had said. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) entails a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on what section the crime falls in.

However, the court may take a call on whether to accept the police’s closure report or direct further investigation. The government had earlier assured the agitating wrestlers including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and fellow Olympian Vinesh Phogat that the charge sheet would be filed by June 15, following which they had suspended their stir.

They were demanding Singh’s arrest on allegations of sexual harassment of seven wrestlers, including 
the minor. Singh, who is a BJP MP, has denied all the charges. The 17-year-old minor wrestler who accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual misconduct had withdrawn her allegations on June 6. 
Her father claimed that he had deliberately filed a false complaint since he held a grudge against Singh for his ‘biased attitude’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh WFI protest WFI chief
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp